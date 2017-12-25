Floating lanterns light up sky

Vizagites witnessed a grand spectacle with over 900 persons releasing floating sky lanterns at Aqua Sports Complex in the city on Sunday.
Second edition
The second edition of the event hosted by Times of Vizag, a social media group, was aimed at promoting universal brotherhood and peace.
When hundreds of lanterns rose into the sky, the weekend revellers greeted with loud cheers and whistles.
‘Message to society’
Rajesh and Lakshmi, who accompanied their toddlers, said the event would send a good message to society.
The busy Ramakrishna Beach came to a standstill with the sky magic lasting for 90 minutes.
The floating lantern festival was first launched in Thailand.
“We started the festival to bring people from all faiths and castes to a common platform to spread the message of universal brotherhood,” Harshit Ram, one of the organisers of the event, said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor