Floating lanterns light up sky

Vizagites witnessed a grand spectacle with over 900 persons releasing floating sky lanterns at Aqua Sports Complex in the city on Sunday.

Second edition

The second edition of the event hosted by Times of Vizag, a social media group, was aimed at promoting universal brotherhood and peace.

When hundreds of lanterns rose into the sky, the weekend revellers greeted with loud cheers and whistles.

‘Message to society’

Rajesh and Lakshmi, who accompanied their toddlers, said the event would send a good message to society.

The busy Ramakrishna Beach came to a standstill with the sky magic lasting for 90 minutes.

The floating lantern festival was first launched in Thailand.

“We started the festival to bring people from all faiths and castes to a common platform to spread the message of universal brotherhood,” Harshit Ram, one of the organisers of the event, said.