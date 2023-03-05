ADVERTISEMENT

Float festival at Kunti Madhava Swamy temple temple in Visakhapatnam district draws devotees in droves

March 05, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Visakhapatnanm

Historians say the temple was built by the Pusapati dynasty kings, who ruled with Vizianagaram as their capital

V. Kamalakara Rao

Hamsa Vahanam of Kunti Madhava Swamy temple in Padmanabham in Visakhapatnam district. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Teppotsavam (float festival) was celebrated at Kunti Madhava Swamy temple at Padmanabham in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday. The processional deities of Lord Ananta Padmanabha Swamy and His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi were taken in the Hamsa Vahanam in the two-acre lake of the temple.

According to the temple Endowments Officer S. Nanajibabu, this raft festival was organised on Sunday as people in the village sought it. A floating chariot was brought from Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Chintalavalasa in Vizianagaram district for the festival. Sunday’s programme was a part of the week-long festival of the temple, culminating in the Rathotsavam (chariot festival) on March 8. Devotees came from Visakhapatnam city as also from nearby villages in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts to witness the festival.

The annual Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Sri Rama Navami and Vaikunta Ekadashi are specially celebrated at this temple, apart from Dhanurmasa pujas. On the last Amavasya (new moon day) of every Kartika month, Kondametla Deepotsavam is held by lighting oil lamps on the 1,485 steps leading to the Anantapadmanabha Swamy temple, located atop the hill.

Historians say that the temple was built by the Pusapati dynasty kings, who ruled with Vizianagaram as their capital. Kunti Madhava Swamy Temple is one of the 100 temples under their control.

The temple is situated 35 km away from Visakhapatnam city and 10 km from the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway-16.

Locals say that the Pandavas lived for sometime in Padmanabham village along with their mother Kunti Devi during their exile.

