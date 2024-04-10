GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Flipkart opens grocery fulfilment centre in Visakhapatnam

April 10, 2024 11:00 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Flipkart e-commerce firm launched its grocery fulfilment centre here on Wednesday, offering grocery deliveries of over 6,000 products from categories such as dairy, eggs, chocolates, staples and cleaning aids.

It second unit after its recent launch in Vijayawada.

The Vizag centre is spread across 77,000 square feet, will cater to 8,000 orders per day in Visakhapatnam, along with Anakapalle, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, and Vizianagaram.

It will generate close to 1,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities while uplifting the livelihood opportunities of small businesses, MSMEs, and local farmers in the region.

