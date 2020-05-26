Flights touchdown at Vizag

A total of 109 passengers arrived by the Bengaluru – Vizag IndiGo flight, the first commercial flight, which came after the two-month lockdown, at the airport here on Tuesday morning.

After conduct of thermal screening and other procedures, the passengers were sent in a special bus to the Port Kalyana Mandapam at Salagramapuram for swab testing. Those who test negative for COVID-19 will be sent home and those who test positive will be sent to COVID hospital.

Those coming from high-risk areas, like Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where the number of COVID-19 positive cases are high, will have to remain in institutional quarantine for seven days. They can choose paid hotel accommodation or the designated COVID-19 quarantine facilities like GITAM and NRI Hospitals.

Vivekanand, a software professional came to meet his children in Kakinada. “I will work from home,” he says.

“A total of 109 came from Bengaluru and 135 passengers from Vizag left for Bengaluru by the IndiGo flight,” Airport Director M. Raja Kishore said. A second flight came from Hyderabad at noon and two more flights from Delhi and Bengaluru are expected in the evening.

“The swabs of all the 109 passengers, who came by the Bengaluru flight, have been taken and they have been sent home. We have arranged breakfast for all the passengers here,” MRO Gyanaveni, who was overseeing the programme at the Kalyana Mandapam, told The Hindu.

“The results of the swab test are expected in 24 hours. We have explained to them about the COVID-19 guidelines to be followed at home. If the swab test turn positive, the passenger concerned will be called back and sent to COVID hospital for treatment. Those who test negative should also remain in home isolation for 14 days,” she said.