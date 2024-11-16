Flights from Visakhapatnam Airport gets ‘excellent’ occupancy in October

The occupancy or load factor of aircraft operating from Visakhapatnam International Airport is ‘excellent’ as its way higher than that the general minimum of 70%. The statistics of Visakhapatnam Airport is conducive for the operation of more flights from Visakhapatnam, going by the occupancy statistics for October 2024, posted on the social media platform ‘X’ by Airport Director S. Raja Reddy.

The occupancy of flights to Delhi was 85.71% with 22,879 of the total 26,692 seats being filled. Of the 50,383 seats to Hyderabad, 40,632 were occupied (80.64%), 8,802 of the 11,102 seats to Mumbai were full (79.95%), and 21,569 of the 28,192 seats to Bengaluru were filled (76.50%), 11,791 of the 16,716 seats to Chennai were full (70.53%).

Similarly, of the 3,165 seats to Singapore, 2,381 were occupied, which gives an occupancy of ratio75.22%.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.