 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Flights from Visakhapatnam Airport gets ‘excellent’ occupancy in October

More services can be operated from the coastal city in view of the high occupancy

Published - November 16, 2024 04:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The occupancy or load factor of aircraft operating from Visakhapatnam International Airport is ‘excellent’ as its way higher than that the general minimum of 70%. The statistics of Visakhapatnam Airport is conducive for the operation of more flights from Visakhapatnam, going by the occupancy statistics for October 2024, posted on the social media platform ‘X’ by Airport Director S. Raja Reddy.

The occupancy of flights to Delhi was 85.71% with 22,879 of the total 26,692 seats being filled. Of the 50,383 seats to Hyderabad, 40,632 were occupied (80.64%), 8,802 of the 11,102 seats to Mumbai were full (79.95%), and 21,569 of the 28,192 seats to Bengaluru were filled (76.50%), 11,791 of the 16,716 seats to Chennai were full (70.53%).

Similarly, of the 3,165 seats to Singapore, 2,381 were occupied, which gives an occupancy of ratio75.22%.

Published - November 16, 2024 04:27 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.