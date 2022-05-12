Flight operations resume from Visakhapatnam airport as Asani weakens further

Visakhapatnam airport. File | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak

May 12, 2022 11:46 IST

Several flights at the Visakhapatnam airport were cancelled on May 11 as a precautionary measure, but there were no cancellations on the morning of May 12

The operations of flights has resumed from Visakhapatnam International Airport are as per schedule, with no cancellations as on Thursday morning.

Several flights to and from various destinations were cancelled on May 11 as a precautionary measure in view of the severe cyclonic storm Asani, which later weakened to a cyclonic storm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All flights on Wednesday were cancelled, except SpiceJet Hyderabad-Vizag-Hyderabad, which arrived at 8:50 p.m. and Scoot Airlines Singapore-Vizag-Singapore, which landed at 10:19 p.m.

Also Read Andhra Pradesh Government stalls maritime trade operations at Kakinada deep-sea port

Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao said that six flights had arrived on Thursday at the Visakhapatnam Airport from different destinations between 6:09 a.m. and 8:09 a.m. There is no waterlogging at the terminal building or the apron.

On Wednesday, the airport director called on passengers to keep in touch with the airline operators for latest updates on operation/cancellation of their flights.