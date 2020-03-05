Flesh trade racket busted, TV artistes among six held

The officials of City Task Force (CTF) busted a flesh trade racket at Madhavadhara late on Wednesday evening and arrested six persons including two popular TV artistes.
According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (CTF) A. Trinad Rao, acting on a tip-ff, the CTF teams conducted a raid on an apartment and arrested two organisers and four customers of whom two are TV artistes.
The CTF team also recovered ₹18,000 cash from the accused.
A women was rescued during the raid, said Mr. Trinad Rao.
The accused have been handed over to Airport police station for further action, said Mr. Trinad Rao
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.