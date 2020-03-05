Flesh trade racket busted, TV artistes among six held

The officials of City Task Force (CTF) busted a flesh trade racket at Madhavadhara late on Wednesday evening and arrested six persons including two popular TV artistes.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (CTF) A. Trinad Rao, acting on a tip-ff, the CTF teams conducted a raid on an apartment and arrested two organisers and four customers of whom two are TV artistes.

The CTF team also recovered ₹18,000 cash from the accused.

A women was rescued during the raid, said Mr. Trinad Rao.

The accused have been handed over to Airport police station for further action, said Mr. Trinad Rao