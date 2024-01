January 23, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A flash mob will be held at the Andhra University Engineering College campus here on January 25, according to the organiser K. Hemanth of AU United Club. The AU Engineering College OSD Lakshminarayana and chief warden Chittibabu released a poster of the event on Tuesday. The programme will be held at 3.30 p.m. at the basketball court of the campus.