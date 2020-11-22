Five youth arrested for ‘drug peddling’

27 blots of LSD seized from the accused

The special team of city police on Sunday arrested five youngsters, including a BBA graduate and an engineering student, who were allegedly involved in drug trade. The police seized 27 blots of Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) from them.

The arrested were identified as Arvind Agarwal (21), K. Sahil, a B. Tech. student, (20), B. Chandra Sekhar (28), Michel Welcom (22) and M. Muralidhar (20), all residents of various areas in the city. Another accused Y. Ashok, is yet to be arrested.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said that the police was focussing on drug trade in a bid to control the menace. A special team was formed with PM Palem Police Station CI Ravi Kumar and others. Based on credible information, the racket was busted, he said.

The prime accused, Arvind Agarwal, son of a businessman, recently completed BBA at Bengaluru. During his college days, Arvind Agarwal reportedly came to know about LSD through his friends. He reportedly hatched a plan to earn easy money through drug trade.

He reportedly approached his former schoolmates K. Sahil and M. Muralidhar, and decided to sell LSD blots with their assistance.

The Police Commissioner said that Arvind had ordered the LSD blots through online and purchased each one at ₹400. While Aravind allegedly sold each LSD blot for ₹1,000 to his friends, Sahil and Muralidhar used to sell the same at ₹2,000 to the students and youngsters in the city.

The Police Commissioner appealed to parents to monitor activities of their children. He also released a video message appealing to the youth not to involve in drug cases and ruin their careers.