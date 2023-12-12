Five-year-old girl detained at home, rescued in NTR district of Andhra Pradesh

December 12, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - JAGGAIAHPET

A five-year-old girl, who was allegedly detained by her father and grandmother at home, was rescued by the officials at Jaggaiahpet town in NTR district on Tuesday.

Officials of the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), along with the Mahila Police of the secretariat concerned and the Jaggaiahpet police rescued the girl. “The girl was neglected a lot and was suffering from skin diseases. She was not allowed to go outside and was not being sent to school,” the secretariat staff said.

The girl’s mother died three years ago, and she was staying with her father and grandmother. No proper food and clothing was provided to the girl, said the DCPU officials.

The girl was shifted to Government General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada, where doctors kept her under observation.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, the Jaggaiahpet police said.

“The girl’s father, Praveen, a carpenter, was taken into custody for questioning. We are verifying whether the girl was subjected to torture,” a police officer told The Hindu.