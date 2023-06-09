ADVERTISEMENT

Five-year-old dies of snakebite at Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam

June 09, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A five-year-old boy, who had gone missing from his house since Thursday evening, was found dead on Friday morning at Pendurthi here. The police suspect that he might have died due to snakebite as the marks were visible on his leg.

As per the police, P. Teja, a resident of S.R Puram had gone to play on Thursday evening and did not return home. Parents of Teja lodged a missing complaint with the local police. The police teams with the support of locals conducted extensive search, but there was no trace of him.

On Friday morning, the police discovered Teja’s body near a mango orchard located close to his house. Police suspect that Teja might have gone there to pluck mangoes and bitten by some snake.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Pendurthi police registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US