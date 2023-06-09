Five-year-old dies of snakebite at Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam

June 09, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A five-year-old boy, who had gone missing from his house since Thursday evening, was found dead on Friday morning at Pendurthi here. The police suspect that he might have died due to snakebite as the marks were visible on his leg.

As per the police, P. Teja, a resident of S.R Puram had gone to play on Thursday evening and did not return home. Parents of Teja lodged a missing complaint with the local police. The police teams with the support of locals conducted extensive search, but there was no trace of him.

On Friday morning, the police discovered Teja’s body near a mango orchard located close to his house. Police suspect that Teja might have gone there to pluck mangoes and bitten by some snake.

Pendurthi police registered a case.