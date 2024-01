January 27, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - PADERU

A five-year-old boy died after reportedly being hit by a two-wheeler at Thotadaputtu village in Pedabayalu mandal here in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Friday (January 26).

Sub Inspector of Police, Pedabayalu police station, P. Manoj Kumar, said that the incident reportedly occurred when the boy was playing near the house and he was succumbed to the injuries. The police registered cases against the motorist.

