Five wagons of coal-laden goods train from Gangavaram Port to Bilaspur Steel Plant derail in Visakhapatnam

April 03, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

There is no disruption to passenger trains, says official | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

A goods train carrying coal derailed on Monday on the railway track at Pendurthi Yard under Pendurthi Railway Protection Force (RPF) jurisdiction near Visakhapatnam railway station.

“Five wagons of the 55-wagon train derailed. The restoration work is going on. As the incident did not occur on the main railway line (Chennai-Howrah via Visakhapatnam), there was no disruption to passenger trains,” the RPF Circle Inspector M. Mahesh said.

The incident took place while the train was going from Gangavaram port to Bilaspur steel plant. While the train was coming towards North Simhachalam station on the route number 8, the wagons derailed.

“No major losses were reported. The railway team took action to restore the track by Monday night,” said a railway official at the office of Waltair Railway Division here.

