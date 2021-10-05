Five private travel buses seized for non-payment of taxes

As many as 11 private travel buses were booked by in a special drive, conducted by the officials of the Transport Department, in the district on Monday as part of the State-wide drive on vehicles plying without payment of taxes.

Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam said in a statement that five buses were seized for non-payment of taxes. He said that some operators, who have not paid the taxes and failed to obtained permits, were entering into arguments with the officials and warned that cases would be booked against such operators in the respective police stations.

He also warned the operators, who collect higher fares from travellers taking advantage of the high demand during Dasara, that action would be initiated against them. The special drive on private travels buses would be continued till October 17.