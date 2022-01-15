Five persons, including a woman, arrested in rowdy-sheeter murder case

Accused apprehended threat from him, say police

The Pendurthi police arrested five persons, including a woman, for allegedly being involved in the murder case of rowdy-sheeter R. Veerababu (40), here.

The arrested were identified as P Srinivasa Rao (52), his wife P Vasantha, S. Teja (29), N. Rajesh (26) and B. Prasad (40), all hailing from the city.

According to the police, P Srinivasa Rao, a resident of Gopalapatnam, works as an autorickshaw driver. He was allegedly involved in smuggling and trade of ganja in the recent times. Veerababu reportedly used to threaten Srinivasa Rao and extort money from him under the threat of informing his smuggling activities to the police.

On January 10, a heated argument reportedly took place between Veerababu and Srinivasa Rao on the issue. Veerababu reportedly abused the wife of Srinivasa Rao during the altercation. On the spur of the moment, Srinivasa Rao, along with Teja, Rajesh and Prasad, allegedly attacked Veerababu. But the rowdy-sheeter managed to flee from the spot and reportedly threatened them that he would kill everyone.

Srinivasa Rao, Teja, Prasad and Rajesh allegedly decided to kill Veerababu fearing that he might attack them any day. On the same night, the four reportedly assaulted him with a cricket bat and threw him into Meghadrigedda reservoir. In the investigation, police ascertained that Srinivasa Rao’s wife Vasantha was also involved in the crime.

The body was found in the reservoir on January 11.

All the five persons were arrested at various places on Wednesday and Thursday and were sent in remand. The police registered a murder case.