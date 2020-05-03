Five new cases reported in Vizag district, total 34

Five new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday. With this, the total number of positive cases in the district mount to 34, said District Collector V. Vinay Chand.

According to health officials, among the five new cases, four belong to Dandu bazaar, while one from Marripalem.

“The four cases from Dandu Bazaar, include close contacts of the 60-year-old woman who tested positive two days ago and their neighbours. Another case from Marripalem is a close contact of the woman from Madhavadhara area who tested positive a couple of days ago,” said an official from the Health Department.

‘Red zone area reduced’

Allaying fears of community transmission, Mr Vinay Chand said that till date, all the cases were reported only from three sources — foreign returnees, Delhi returnees and contacts of both foreign returnees and Delhi returnees.

According to the District Collector V .Vinay Chand, following guidelines from the Centre, a containment zone will be now be reduced to 500 metres and another 2.5 km will be buffer zone.

“However we will make sure that there is complete enforcement in the zone and there will be only one entry and exit point. The surveillance by the survey teams will be enhanced,” he said.

Mr. Vinay Chand said that there are 15 containment zones in the district till date — Allipuram, Revidi, ITI Junction, MTC Palem, Shakti Nagar, Railway New Colony, Rangireeju Veedi, Gajuwaka, Komati Veedhi in Narsipatnam, Kasimkota, Madhavadhara, Dandu bazaar, Chengalraopeta, Gopalapatnam and Marripalem.

“Containment zone can be lifted after 28 days post discharge of a COVID-19 patient from hospital,” he said.

He also said that every containment zone will be monitored carefully.