Five more succumb to coronavirus; toll goes up to 180

The district recorded 519 new COVID-19 positive cases on Monday taking the total count to 25,739 cases so far, since the outbreak of the pandemic.
With the new cases, the total active cases stand at 4,576 and discharges go up to 20,983 with 705 new discharges on Monday.
Five more persons died due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 180.
According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC), Visakhapatnam, P.V. Sudhakar, very active clusters are 149 and the active and dormant clusters are 73 and 515 respectively. Already 171 clusters have been denotified.
