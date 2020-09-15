Five more persons succumb to coronavirus

474 new cases take tally to 45,424

The district recorded 474 COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday taking the total to 45,424.

Also five more deaths occurred during the last 24 hours, taking the total count, since the break of the pandemic to 337.

520 discharged

The discharges during the last 24 hours from various COVID hospitals, COVID Care Centres and those who were on home isolation were 520, taking the total discharges to 39,829.

With the new cases, the total number of active cases in the district stands at 5,258. As per district COVID Special Officer and principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, the very active clusters in the district, as on Tuesday, are 80, active clusters 88, dormant 559 and denotified are 192.