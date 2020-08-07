Five more persons succumb to coronavirus, toll rises to 121

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 August 2020 22:57 IST

852 new cases take district tally to 17,946; 1,326 discharged

As many as 852 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Friday, taking the district's cumulative COVID-19 tally to 17,946. Five more persons succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 121.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,326 persons have been discharged on Friday. The total number of active cases is 8,054 and discharged is 9771, as per the district COVID-19 bulletin.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College, P.V Sudhakar, the total number of clusters in the district is 851. Among them, very active, active and dormant clusters are 134, 279 and 438 respectively. Already 39 clusters have been denotified, he said.

For information regarding tests in Visakhapatnam, citizens can contact Control Room 0891-2501233 or 0891-2501244.