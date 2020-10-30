Five more night shelters to be set up

‘Amenities will be improved in the existing ones’

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana extended support on behalf of the civic body to the night shelters to develop them with good standards. Eight night shelters are being run by various NGOs providing shelter to 354 homeless people. She said that these night shelters played a crucial role during COVID-19 lockdown.

Various NGOs sought the Commissioner to set up five more night shelters for which she approved. The members also requested her to provide additional rooms, kitchens, storerooms and bathrooms at the existing night shelters.

Responding to it, Ms. Srijana asked the Engineering Department officials to prepare estimates.

Urban Community Development (UCD) Project Director Y. Srinivasa Rao said that the funds for the night shelters will be paid immediately after being granted by MEPMA.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Kulasekhar, Chief Engineer M. Venkateswara Rao, Chief Medical & Officer for Health K.S.L.G. Sastry and representatives from various night shelters attended.