Five more deaths take Vizag toll to 106; 836 new cases reported

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 August 2020 22:34 IST

District cases’ tally crosses the 15,000-mark; active cases 8,844

The COVID-19 tally crossed the 15,000-mark in the district with as many as 863 new cases being reported on Tuesday. With the new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases from the district stands at 15,471. On a bright side, as many as 1,465 persons have recovered.

Five more persons succumbed to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 106.

A large number of people, who have been given the option of home quarantine, are also recovering well, said an official from the Health Department.

As per the district COVID-19 bulletin, the total number of active cases is 8,844 and discharged is 6,521.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, the total number of clusters in the district are 847. Among them, very active clusters are 250. The number of active and dormant clusters is 162 and 437 respectively. Already 39 clusters have been denotified, he said.

For information regarding tests in Visakhapatnam, citizens can contact Control Room 0891-2501233 or 0891-2501244.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has appointed District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) S. Tirupathi Rao and I&PR Deputy Director V. Maniram as nodal officers to monitor treatment for the journalists. He said that the nodal officers should ensure proper medical services to the journalists and their families. He also instructed them to provide kits, including pulse oximetres, medicines, sanitisers and others.

Review meet

I&PR Commissioner T, Vijay Kumar Reddy instructed the officials to create more awareness on safety measures to be taken during the pandemic. He also asked the officials to ensure proper medical services to journalists affected due to COVID-19. The officials must make sure journalists having symptoms are tested, isolated and provided treatment at hospitals or home isolation, he said.