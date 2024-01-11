ADVERTISEMENT

Five minors booked on charge of molesting girl

January 11, 2024 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - Srikakulam

V. Kamalakara Rao

Five boys, all minors, allegedly molested a minor girl under the Kaviti police station limits in the district on January 9. The incident came to light on January 10 after the girl’s parents lodged a complaint to this effect with the police.

Following the complaint, the police registered a POCSO case against the accused. The police said the accused and the victim were students of the same school. The boys, reportedly inspired by movies, allegedly resorted to the crime on the pretext of playing a game.

“An FIR has been registered. All are juveniles in the case,” said Kaviti Sub Inspector K. Ramu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US