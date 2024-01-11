GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five minors booked on charge of molesting girl

January 11, 2024 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - Srikakulam

V. Kamalakara Rao

Five boys, all minors, allegedly molested a minor girl under the Kaviti police station limits in the district on January 9. The incident came to light on January 10 after the girl’s parents lodged a complaint to this effect with the police.

Following the complaint, the police registered a POCSO case against the accused. The police said the accused and the victim were students of the same school. The boys, reportedly inspired by movies, allegedly resorted to the crime on the pretext of playing a game.

“An FIR has been registered. All are juveniles in the case,” said Kaviti Sub Inspector K. Ramu.

