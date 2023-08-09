HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five minor boys Injured in alleged ragging incident at juvenile home in Visakhapatnam

August 09, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a case of alleged ragging, around five minor boys were injured when another group of minors attacked them at Government Special Home For Boys at Chinagadili under Arilova police station limits here on Wednesday.

According to Arilova police, about five minor boys were recently shifted to the juvenile home. On Wednesday afternoon, there was a small altercation between the newcomers and a group of minors, who have been staying in the home for a while. A group of boys have allegedly attacked the newcomers over a petty dispute. The injured were shifted to King George Hospital (KGH). Police said that only two have suffered injuries on face and other parts of the body.

However, the injured minor boys informed the media that some of the senior boys in the home have troubled them a lot. The newcomers alleged that the seniors asked them to strictly follow their directions and do whatever they said. The senior boys have mobile phones and they claimed that they had access to ganja, an injured minor informed the media.

Arilova police are enquiring about the issue with the officials from the home. The police said that the situation was brought under control.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.