August 09, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In a case of alleged ragging, around five minor boys were injured when another group of minors attacked them at Government Special Home For Boys at Chinagadili under Arilova police station limits here on Wednesday.

According to Arilova police, about five minor boys were recently shifted to the juvenile home. On Wednesday afternoon, there was a small altercation between the newcomers and a group of minors, who have been staying in the home for a while. A group of boys have allegedly attacked the newcomers over a petty dispute. The injured were shifted to King George Hospital (KGH). Police said that only two have suffered injuries on face and other parts of the body.

However, the injured minor boys informed the media that some of the senior boys in the home have troubled them a lot. The newcomers alleged that the seniors asked them to strictly follow their directions and do whatever they said. The senior boys have mobile phones and they claimed that they had access to ganja, an injured minor informed the media.

Arilova police are enquiring about the issue with the officials from the home. The police said that the situation was brought under control.