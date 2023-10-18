HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five members of Haryana gang held in ATM theft case in Anakapalli

Police seize 22 kg ganja, oxygen cylinder, iron cutting and grinding machine, hammer, bank cheques and mobile phones from the possession of accused

October 18, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Anakapalli district police on October 18 (Wednesday) arrested five members of an inter-State gang for their alleged involvement in a theft at an ATM on Pudimadaka Road in May this year. The accused allegedly stole around ₹15.17 lakh, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Aarif Khan (28), Mohd. Mustaffa (23), Sharukh Khan (23), Aakhil Khan (22) and Samsher, all hailing from Haryana.

Addressing the media, Additional Superintendent of Police (crimes) B. Vijaya Bhaskar said that acting on credible information, a police team was checking vehicles on October 18 (Wednesday) and intercepted a lorry bearing a Haryana registration number coming towards Anakapalli from Yelamanchali. During checking, the police found 22 kg ganja.

The police also seized an oxygen cylinder, a gas cylinder, glass pipe, gas regulator, iron cutting and grinding machine, safety belts, a hammer, two bank cheques and mobile phones from the possession of the accused.

Investigation revealed that the accused arrived in Anakapalli district in May. They allegedly stole a four-wheeler after conducting a recee in Yelamanchali. On May 27 night, the accused allegedly stole ₹15.17 lakh from the ATM. They escaped after abandoning the vehicle near Nakkapalli.

The accused reportedly confessed that they came to Anakapalli again to procure ganja and were conducting recee to commit theft at another ATM.

Station House Officer (Anakapalli Town) D. Mohan Rao and SI Simhachalam were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.