GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five-member committee submits report to Visakhapatnam District Collector on fire accident in private hospital

Sparks from an electrical panel box in the Laparoscopic Operation Theatre caused the fire, say sources

December 15, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The five-member committee, which was constituted to investigate the fire accident case in the private hospital near Jagadamba Junction at Maharanipeta, submitted the report to the District Collector A. Mallikarjuna on Friday.

ALSO READ
Fire accident in private hospital at Jagadamba Junction in Visakhapatnam, nearly 50 patients safely evacuated

According to police sources, the committee has reportedly informed the Collector that sparks from an electrical panel box in the Laparoscopic Operation Theatre caused the fire mishap. The committee also reportedly informed that some of the trained staff in the hospital has tried to put out the fire by using fire extinguishers. However, their attempts turned futile, as the small fire led to release of thick smoke in the theatre, which engulfed the entire floor. The police sources said when smoke spreading, some of the patients had closed their room doors fearing that smoke would enter their rooms. More details regarding the committee’s report will be released by the authorities very soon.

Thick smoke engulfed the first and second floors of the five-floored hospital building due to the fire. As many as 47 patients, who were undergoing treatment in the hospital, were safely evacuated by the firemen, hospital staff and locals after the fire mishap. Further, they were shifted to the nearby hospitals, where they are undergoing treatment. The condition of all the patients is said to be stable on Friday.

As many as 14 fire tenders of the Fire Department, CISF, NDRF and VPA took part in the firefighting for almost two-and-a-half hours. Over 50 firemen were engaged in the operation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.