Five-member committee submits report to Visakhapatnam District Collector on fire accident in private hospital

December 15, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The five-member committee, which was constituted to investigate the fire accident case in the private hospital near Jagadamba Junction at Maharanipeta, submitted the report to the District Collector A. Mallikarjuna on Friday.

According to police sources, the committee has reportedly informed the Collector that sparks from an electrical panel box in the Laparoscopic Operation Theatre caused the fire mishap. The committee also reportedly informed that some of the trained staff in the hospital has tried to put out the fire by using fire extinguishers. However, their attempts turned futile, as the small fire led to release of thick smoke in the theatre, which engulfed the entire floor. The police sources said when smoke spreading, some of the patients had closed their room doors fearing that smoke would enter their rooms. More details regarding the committee’s report will be released by the authorities very soon.

Thick smoke engulfed the first and second floors of the five-floored hospital building due to the fire. As many as 47 patients, who were undergoing treatment in the hospital, were safely evacuated by the firemen, hospital staff and locals after the fire mishap. Further, they were shifted to the nearby hospitals, where they are undergoing treatment. The condition of all the patients is said to be stable on Friday.

As many as 14 fire tenders of the Fire Department, CISF, NDRF and VPA took part in the firefighting for almost two-and-a-half hours. Over 50 firemen were engaged in the operation.