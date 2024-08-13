GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five-member Andhra University committee investigating complaints against some departments, says in-charge Vice-Chancellor

‘The committee will submit inquiry report by August 19’

Published - August 13, 2024 08:52 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A five-member committee of Andhra University (AU) is currently investigating complaints against some departments of the university. The committee will suggest ways to improve the issues in the inquiry report to be submitted to the in-charge Vice-Chancellor in a sealed cover by August 19.

The members of the committee are Prof. A. Narasimha Rao (Principal Arts & Commerce), Prof. G. Girija Shankar (Principal Pharmaceutical Sciences), Prof. K. Basavaiah, Prof. K. Venkata Rao and Prof. K. Nageswara Rao.

Some of the issues include classwork status, faculty attendance, fines charged from students for issuance of hall-tickets for semester examinations in departments like Computer Sciences & Systems Engineering, and Information Technology & Computer Applications.

This apart, the committee will also inquire into issues about the departments like Journalism & Mass Communications, and Economics.

The committee to meet faculty, non-teaching staff, technical staff and students.

Speaking to The Hindu on Tuesday, AU in-charge Vice-Chancellor G. Sasibhushana Rao said, “We have a regular five-member committee which conducts surprise inspections. However, this is a new committee specially formed to address the complaints received from various departments. The committee is presently on the job.”

