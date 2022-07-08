Five lakh devotees expected in the Giri Pradakshana festival in Andhra Pradesh: Collector

Representative image | Photo Credit: AFP

July 08, 2022 03:18 IST

2,000 police personnel to be deployed for bandobust

Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that four to five lakh people are expected to take part in the Giri Pradakshana festival. He said that steps are being taken to ensure all facilities are provided to the devotees.

He said that several inspections have been conducted by the police, GVMC and Simhachalam Devasthanam officials at major points along the Giri Pradakshina route. Places have been identified for setting up of drinking water kiosks, medical camps and toilets, he said.

The Collector appealed to devotees to wear masks in view of the COVID-19 situation and to be prepared for the possibility of rain.

Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth said security would be tightened for the festival and that over 2,000 personnel will take part in bandobust duties along the route.

“In coordination with other departments, we are deploying rescue parties and specialist swimmers at the beach where devotees would take a holy dip. We are requesting devotees not to venture too deep into the sea,” Mr. Srikanth said.