Five journalists among six held in Singarayakonda case

Six persons, including five journalists, were arrested on Wednesday on the charge of spreading falsehood that the arch of the Lakshminarasimha temple at Singarayakonda in Prakasam district was vandalised by miscreants .
Prakasam Additional SP B. Ravichandra said they were held for spreading falsehoods on social media. The arrested were booked under IPC sections 120 (B), 295 (A), 504 r/w 34 IPC. They were Maddasani Moulali, a lorry driver, Ambati Siva Kumar, Bahujana Media, Singarayakonda; Sagi Srinivasa Rao, Dharma Vyuham newspaper, Singarayakonda; Popuri Kiran, ABN Andhra Jyoti reporter, Singarayakonda; SK. Bashu, NTV Reporter, Singarayakonda; Katragadda Rammohan, HMTV reporter Singarayakonda.
Police booked cases against social and electronic media channels under IPC Sections 120 (b), 153 (A), 295 (A), 504 r/w 34 IPC and Section 16 of Cable Network Act. Legal action would be taken against the reporters of these media organisations for posting allegedly conspiratorial posts on social media and broadcasting allegedly fallacious news in connection with the incident, the ASP said. The arrests followed a complaint by temple EO Bhairagi. He said the idols of Narasimha Swamy and Mahalakshmi in the arch had broken for want of maintenance during COVID-19 times and it was not the handiwork of miscreants.
