Five Intermediate students injured in group clash in Visakhapatnam

March 05, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A group of Intermediate second year students from a private Junior college engaged in a fight, late on Saturday night, allegedly over petty issues at Bheemili cross roads.

As per the police, the students have divided themselves into two groups and have been allegedly involved in petty disputes for a long time. Some days ago, a student of a group had alleged warned a student of the rival group over an issue. On Saturday night, the two groups attacked each other, in which five students received minor injuries.

Anandapuram police said that all the students were minors. Parents of the students were informed about the incident and counselling would be conducted.