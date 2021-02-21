Five initiatives helping city police serve people better

Parishkaram, Marpu, Maddhatu, Bharosa, Nigha ensuring they get quick relief

The city police have launched five initiatives — Parishkaram, Marpu, Maddhatu, Bharosa and Nigha — to serve people.

Under the Parishkaram initiative, a pre-litigation counselling forum (PLCF) was started on October 10, last year, to solve land and civil litigation, as these cases were occupying a major part of the cases in the police stations. The PLCF was started in a room in Swarna Bharati Stadium and is headed by the Dwaraka ACP. So far, the forum has received 567 petitions and till date 62 have been solved.

Ch. Srinivasa Rao, who retired from a public sector unit, and has been facing a land grabbing issue since last one decade could get the problem settled in just one session. “ The initiative is good, but it should reach more number of people anda few more offices should be opened in city suburbs such as Gajuwaka or Pendurthi,” he said.

Under the Parishkaram programme, the city police have also started a Disha counselling Centre for women. Under this initiative, women who do not want to approach a police station due to various reasons can approach the centre, which is headed by the Disha ACP and it is an all-women team, said Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha. The centre was opened on December 10, last year, and so far 67 petitions were received and 46 of them were solved.

Rahimunissa Begum, an advocate and women rights activist, feels that women who are reluctant to go to a police station are now approaching the Disha centre without any inhibitions. She says it is advisable to increase number of counselling days so that more women can approach the centre.

The Marpu was initiated in January, this year, with the idea of delisting reformed rowdy-sheeters, so that they can lead a normal life.

Out of 440 rowdy-sheeters in the city, the names of 40 were cleared.

Marpu has been extended to counsel policemen who are addicted to substance, youth who are addicted to drugs and alcohol, and youngsters who are into bike racing. About 16 policemen, 35 drug addicts and 32 biker racers were counselled, said ACP (CCS) Shravan, who is heading the team, along with two others including a professional psychologist.

Under the Maddhatu programme, the city police have taken a number of initiatives to improve visible policing and have also opened sub-controls across the city, including on Beach Road stretch. The teams present in the sub-controls on Beach Road have rescued about 18 lost children and they were handed over to their family, since January 14, when it was launched, said ADCP (Traffic) Ch. Adinarayana.

Under the programme, the traffic wing of the city police have also trained about 100 policemen to be part of the ‘Surakshita Prayanam’ initiative. The idea is to promote safe driving and reduce accident rate, said Mr. Adinarayana.

Under the Bharosa programme, the city police have launched the auto verification initiative. All autos are now registered and numbered at respective police stations and efforts are on to geo-tag them. Nigha is a watch on crime such as house break-ins, chain snatching and cyber crime, said DCP (Crime) V. Suresh Babu.