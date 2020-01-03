Five, including two juveniles, arrested in three cases

The city police arrested three property offenders and two took two juveniles into their custody, in three different cases, here on Friday.

Police have recovered over ₹22 lakh worth property, including cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other articles.

In one case, teams from Dwaraka sub-division arrested K Manikanta (25), K. Sri Pavan (20) and took a juvenile into their custody, for allegedly being involved in house break-in at Seethammadhara area on January 1. The accused made good with gold ornaments weighing around 420 grams worth ₹12 lakh. After inmates of the house lodged complaint, police formed a team and nabbed the accused. All the stolen property has been recovered.

Mobile lifting

In another case, the city police arrested a 20-year old youth K. Damaodara Rao, native of Ranasthalam, Srikakulam, for allegedly being involved in mobile theft cases in two hostels at Seethampeta area in Visakhapatnam.

According to Dwaraka police station Sub-Inspector (Crimes) Luther Babu, the accused was arrested in a mobile theft case in 2019 and was sent to jail. After release from jail in August 2019, he stayed in a dormitory in Visakhapatnam. He again stole mobile phones from two boys hostels in Seethampeta, he said. “After committing thefts, he sells all the mobile phones in the second-hand online markets,” the SI said.

Police have recovered ₹5.10 lakh and 38 mobile phones, all worth ₹7.50 lakh, from the accused.

Vehicle lifting

In another case, a 13-year-old boy was taken into custody by the Gopalapatnam police for allegedly committing theft of three four-wheelers.

Police said that the minor is a Class IX student and has been habituated to leading to luxurious life. On December 21, when he came to Simhachalam, he noticed three four-wheelers and stolen them using duplicate keys. All the stolen vehicles worth ₹2.95 lakh have been recovered.

Police also said that earlier the minor has stolen ₹53,000 from his house and fled away to Hyderabad and Vijayawada to lead a lavish life. After exhausting the money, he returned home.