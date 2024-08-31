ADVERTISEMENT

Five hospitalised after inhaling some chemical compound in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizag

Updated - August 31, 2024 11:59 am IST

Published - August 31, 2024 11:20 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam commissioner of police Shankabratha Bagchi also visited the hospital

The Hindu Bureau

Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, local MLA Ganababu checking the condition of the hospitalised in the incident of an alleged sickness of the patients due to inhalation of a chemical (Acetalinide-crystalline powder) in Visakhapatnam on Saturday (August 31, 2024). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Five persons fell unconscious and were hospitalised when they were engaged in shifting acetanilide bags (a crystalline powder) from one container to another in the godown of Shravan Shippings, here on Friday (August 30, 2024) late night.

On Saturday (August 31, 2024), Visakhapatnam Collector MN Harendhira Prasad and local MLA Ganababu visited the hospital to check the condition of the hospitalised, and instructed better medical treatment for speedy recovery. The condition of the patients is under control, according to an official communication here from the I&PR department.

The hospitalised were identified as G. Ramu, Lakshmi, Latha, Kumari and Demudu Babu, the official release stated.

Visakhapatnam commissioner of police Shankabratha Bagchi also visited the hospital.

