Five hospitalised after inhaling some chemical compound in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizag

Five persons fell unconscious and were hospitalised when they were engaged in shifting acetanilide bags (a crystalline powder) from one container to another in the godown of Shravan Shippings, here on Friday (August 30, 2024) late night.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday (August 31, 2024), Visakhapatnam Collector MN Harendhira Prasad and local MLA Ganababu visited the hospital to check the condition of the hospitalised, and instructed better medical treatment for speedy recovery. The condition of the patients is under control, according to an official communication here from the I&PR department.

The hospitalised were identified as G. Ramu, Lakshmi, Latha, Kumari and Demudu Babu, the official release stated.

Visakhapatnam commissioner of police Shankabratha Bagchi also visited the hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.