Five held on charge of kidnapping six-year-old boy

The city police took five persons into custody on a charge of kidnapping a six-year-old boy from Auto Nagar area, under Gajuwaka police station limits, here on Sunday.
According to the police, one Naresh Yadav, a businessman and native of Rajasthan, residing at Auto Nagar area, had allegedly borrowed about ₹40 lakh from a businessman of Gajuwaka. Since the money was not repaid on time, the businessman from Gajuwaka had reportedly hatched a plan to kidnap Yadav’s son.
After the complaint, special teams formed by Gajuwaka police had caught five persons and rescued the boy within an hour, it is learnt.
Police are investigating the case.
