Five flights cancelled from Vizag Airport for second consecutive day

Though the Microsoft software crash issue was sorted out on Friday itself, five IndiGo flights from Vizag were cancelled on Saturday

Published - July 20, 2024 11:50 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The cancellation of flights from Vizag to different destinations from Visakhapatnam International Airport continued for the second day on July 20. The Microsoft Outage on Friday has led to cancellation of flights across India and the globe. Four flights from Vizag were cancelled and some others were delayed yesterday. The cancellations are said to be a fallout of yesterday’s disruption of flights

Though the Microsoft software crash issue was sorted out on Friday itself, five IndiGo flights from Vizag were cancelled on Saturday.

The cancelled flights include: 6 E 6408/6 E 779 Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam – Hyderabad, scheduled to depart at 7.40 a.m.; Incoming flight 6 E 217 Bangalore – Visakhapatnam, scheduled to arrive at 7.10 a.m.; 6 E 557/6E 845 Chennai-Visakhapatnam-Chennai, scheduled to depart at 8.40 a.m. and 6 E 879/6 E 6645 Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad, scheduled to leave 1 p.m. and 6 E 6366/6 E 5309 Bangalore-Visakhapatnam-Bangalore, scheduled to leave at 2.35 p.m. have been cancelled, according to Airport Director Raja Reddy.

