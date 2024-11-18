Five-day training programme on public procurement begins at IIM-Visakhapatnam

A five-day training programme on public procurement for CPSE officers was inaugurated at the Indian Institute of Management -Visakhapatnam (IIM-V), here on Monday.

It was held under the aegis of the Procurement Policy Division, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance. As many as 45 officers from Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) across various regions of the country participated.

Rajendran Kamalakannan, Senior Deputy General Manager (Vigilance), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., addressed the cohort and emphasised the critical role of networking and interactive sessions in fostering collaboration and mutual growth.

Prof. Deepika Gupta, CVO, IIM-V, took the participants through the five-day schedule, marking the beginning of what promised to be an enlightening experience.

Led by Prof. S. Chatterjee, the five-day capacity-building programme covers key aspects of procurement, including strategies to prevent and combat fraud and corruption in contracting, identifying red flags, procuring goods and services through GeM, procuring consulting services, preparing tender documents and upholding the code of integrity.

