 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five-day training programme on public procurement begins at IIM-Visakhapatnam

45 officers from Central Public Sector Enterprises are taking part

Published - November 18, 2024 08:15 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A five-day training programme on public procurement for CPSE officers was inaugurated at the Indian Institute of Management -Visakhapatnam (IIM-V), here on Monday.

It was held under the aegis of the Procurement Policy Division, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance. As many as 45 officers from Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) across various regions of the country participated.

Rajendran Kamalakannan, Senior Deputy General Manager (Vigilance), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., addressed the cohort and emphasised the critical role of networking and interactive sessions in fostering collaboration and mutual growth.

Prof. Deepika Gupta, CVO, IIM-V, took the participants through the five-day schedule, marking the beginning of what promised to be an enlightening experience.

Led by Prof. S. Chatterjee, the five-day capacity-building programme covers key aspects of procurement, including strategies to prevent and combat fraud and corruption in contracting, identifying red flags, procuring goods and services through GeM, procuring consulting services, preparing tender documents and upholding the code of integrity.

Published - November 18, 2024 08:15 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.