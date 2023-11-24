Five-day training programme for college students concludes at CIFT in Visakhapatnam

November 24, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A five-day training programme, conducted by the Visakhapatnam Research Centre of ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) on: “Quality Assurance of Fish and Fish Products” concluded at CIFT premises on the Beach Road here on Friday.

The programme was organised under the Government of India’s Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP) component.

A total of 18 B.Sc. students from different colleges, including Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College, Dr. V.S. Krishna Government Degree College, Visakha Government Degree and PG college, and Andhra University (Department of Biochemistry, Department of Microbiology and Department of Biotechnology) participated in the training programme.

During the inaugural programme on November 20, Sudhanshu Sekhar Das, Additional Director, Export Inspection Agency, Visakhapatnam, spoke on the importance of compliance of food safety standards by the seafood industry and the need for awareness on food safety among the public.

The students were given hands on training on various aspects of seafood quality and assessment like food safety standards, hygienic handling requirements, antimicrobial resistance and detection, and seafood pathogens by the scientists of ICAR CIFT Visakhapatnam Centre.

The students enthusiastically participated in the five-day programme. The resource persons for the training programme were: Viji P., Senior Scientist (coordinator) and B. Madhusudana Rao, Principal Scientist, Jesmi Debbarma, Senior Scientist, and K. Ahamed Basha, Scientist.

U. Sreedhar, Scientist-in Charge, Visakhapatnam Centre of ICAR-CIFT, distributed the certificate of participation and training manual during the valedictory session on November 24 (Friday).