Five-day training programme for All India Service officers begins at IIM-V

February 12, 2024

A five-day training programme on Digital Governance and Management for All India Service officers, including those from the Central Staffing Scheme, Central Secretariat Service and Central Secretariat Stenographer Service, sponsored by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), commenced at the Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIM-V), here, on Monday.

Former Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ajay Prakash Sawhney, who participated as chief guest at the inaugural session, underscored the need for leveraging the strengths of various government initiatives. Giving the example of UPI (Unified Payments Interface), he illustrated how the modern-day technologies could bring different ecosystems onto a single platform to cater to the needs of the citizens.

Mr. Sawhney highlighted that India has proven its potential in building businesses for the world, with particular focus on grassroots-level, real-life problems and solutions that have immense scalability. He asserted that India has been able to produce more unicorns than all of Europe combined, leveraging national public digital platforms, and promoting the ease of doing business and ease of living by building citizen awareness and fostering participation in decision-making processes.

He also emphasised the importance and immense use for Bhashini, the AI-based language tool and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). He said that exciting times were ahead for digital governance in the healthcare and education space.

IIM-V Director M. Chandrasekhar briefed the participants about the journey of the institute and how it has been contributing to the capacity building of experienced government officers and other professionals through its various hybrid program offerings such as the Post Graduate Programme in Digital Governance and Management.

The program directors Bhavya P.S. and Abhishek Srivastava welcomed the participants and briefed them about the training modules and the programme outcomes envisaged. In all, 20 senior civil servants from the Ministries and departments of Government of India and the States are attending the programme.