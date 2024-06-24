GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five-day faculty development programme inaugurated at IIM-V

Published - June 24, 2024 08:22 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

A five-day faculty development programme ‘Nurturing Future Leadership’ was inaugurated at the Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIM-V), here on Monday.

It is being conducted under the aegis of the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme, Department of Higher Education, Union Ministry of Education, for the faculty of Centrally Funded Institutions (CFIs). The first day saw the participation of 34 faculty members from CFIs across the country.

K. Rama Mohan Rao, vice-chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), who graced the inauguration as the chief guest, emphasised the need for such programmes under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Every faculty member should enhance leadership skills, beyond teaching-learning materials, he added.

The programme aims to empower faculty members in present and future leadership roles in higher educational institutes to furnish their technical, managerial, and people skills. It also aims to provide a customised and transformative learning experience in educational leadership and management of higher educational institutes, said Amit Baran Chakrabarti, the programme director.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh / teachers / education / teacher training

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.