Five-day faculty development programme inaugurated at IIM-V

Visakhapatnam

A five-day faculty development programme ‘Nurturing Future Leadership’ was inaugurated at the Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIM-V), here on Monday.

It is being conducted under the aegis of the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme, Department of Higher Education, Union Ministry of Education, for the faculty of Centrally Funded Institutions (CFIs). The first day saw the participation of 34 faculty members from CFIs across the country.

K. Rama Mohan Rao, vice-chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), who graced the inauguration as the chief guest, emphasised the need for such programmes under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Every faculty member should enhance leadership skills, beyond teaching-learning materials, he added.

The programme aims to empower faculty members in present and future leadership roles in higher educational institutes to furnish their technical, managerial, and people skills. It also aims to provide a customised and transformative learning experience in educational leadership and management of higher educational institutes, said Amit Baran Chakrabarti, the programme director.