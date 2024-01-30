Five-day ball badminton tourney begins at BARC, Vizag

January 30, 2024 07:46 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - Visakhapatnam

A five-day ball badminton tournament, hosted by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Visakhapatnam, began on the GCS school grounds at Anu Vihar of BARC township, here on Monday. The tournament is conducted as part of the 38th annual Department of Atomic Energy Sports & Cultural Meet 2023-24.

Eight teams—Ajanta, Dwaraka, Ellora, Golconda, Pushkar, Rameswaram, Konark and Nagarjuna, representing all units of the Atomic Energy Department across the country are taking part in the event.

AP State Ball Badminton Association honourary secretary R. Venkat Rao, who attended as chief guest, spoke about the importance of ball badminton and its uniqueness as compared to other sports.

BARC Visakhapatnam project director M. Srinivasa Rao and the organising committee chairman M.V. Suryanarayana were guests of honour. Mr. Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the opening match between Golconda and Dwaraka teams.