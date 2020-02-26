Five bars and restaurants seized in Vizag

The officials of Excise and Prohibition Department seized five bar and restaurants in the city, including three at Gajuwaka, on charge of purchasing liquor from government wine shops and selling them in their stores at higher prices.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials raided several bar and restaurants in Gajuwaka and other parts of the city, said T. Srinivasa Rao, Deputy Commissioner, Excise & Prohibition Department, said.

Money matters

“We have seized three bars in Gajuwaka, one each in the Circle II and Circle III. Despite restriction on the number of liquor bottles to be sold to individuals, the bar staff have been purchasing liquor from government shops illegally,” he said.

According to a senior excise officer, the government sells liquor at 50 % higher price to the bars. Keeping this in view, the bar managements have been procuring liquor from government shops and selling them on their premises.

“If a liquor bottle costs ₹100, the government sells it to the bars at ₹160,” he explained.