October 28, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University vice-chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy on Saturday said five Andhra University students have been selected for the pre-Republic Day parade. The students, who come from the affiliated colleges of the university, met Prof. Reddy on Saturday. They are Asrina Mirza Mohammad, K. Rachna, K. Kedhasri, P. Hemalatha and S. Kalyani. They will attend training at KL University from November 1 to 10.