Five Ashram school students fall ill after dinner at hostel in Andhra Pradesh
It is due to slight viral fever and indigestion, says doctor
Five students from a Tribal Welfare School suffered stomach pain and vomiting after having dinner in the hostel kitchen at Talarisingi village of Paderu mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, on Thursday night. Though parents assumed it as a food poison, the doctors said that it is a case of indigestion.
Additional DMHO, ASR district, K. Leela Prasad, said that due to slight viral fever and indigestion problem, the students had suffered vomiting. They were immediately shifted to the district gospital in Paderu and provided treatment. Their condition is now stable, he said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.