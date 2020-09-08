Five arrested in PM Palem robbery case

₹12.5 lakh seized; prime accused is absconding, say police

The city police cracked the PM Palem robbery case on Monday with the arrest of five persons.

On August 17, ₹20 lakh was robbed from one P. Koteswara Rao near PM Palem in the city.

The police have recovered ₹12.5 lakh from the gang and investigation is on to nab the prime accused in the case and recovery of the remaining amount.

The arrested have been identified as Attada Seetharam alias Chandrasekhar Reddy, a real estate broker and resident of West Bengal, Ambati Santhosh, real estate broker and resident of Vizag, G. Muthyala Naidu, working as PET in a private education institution the city, K. Shiva Durga Rao, a driver and resident of Guntur, and P. Gnaneshwar Rao, resident of Vizag. However, the prime accused Sudharshan Reddy, who plotted the robbery, is still absconding.

Addressing a press conference, DCP (Crimes) V Suresh Babu said that P. Koteswara Rao, a real estate agent, lodged a complaint with PM Palem police stating that he and his brother-in-law Y. Chitti Raju met a real estate broker Chandrasekhar Reddy near Dr. YS Rajasekhara ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium at PM Palem on August 17, to buy some gold bars weighing 500 gms lower than the market price from Chandrasekhar Reddy. Koteswara Rao was carrying ₹20 lakh cash to buy the gold.

While the transaction was going on in the car around 11.30 p.m., a white luxury car with police siren and two persons in police uniform approached them. One of them got down from the car and questioned Koteswara Rao on the pretext of vehicle checks. At that time, Chandrasekhar Reddy managed to steal the cash from the car and he along with the other person who posed as a policeman got into the car and escaped from the spots.

The investigation and the CCTV footage has revealed that Chandrasekhar Reddy, Santhosh and Sudharshan Reddy are acquaintances. Initially, the trio assured Koteswara Rao to check out some land sites and later they claimed that they are also involved in the gold business, the DCP said.

He said that Chandrasekhar Reddy was involved in cheating cases in Kolkata in West Bengal and Tekkali in Srikakulam district, Anakapalle, Sabbavaramm, Gopalapatnam and under a few other police station limits in Vizag city also. The police nabbed Chandrasekhar Reddy in Kolkata and the remaining accused persons in Vizag city and recovered some part of the cash stolen.