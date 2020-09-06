Five arrested in land-grabbing case

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 September 2020 22:46 IST

The city police on Sunday arrested five persons for allegedly grabbing land worth ₹10 crore at Madhurwada area under PM Palem police station limits in Visakhapatnam.

The arrested have been identified as Jami Satya Ravi Kishore alias Ganta Ravi Kishore, Pilla Ramu (38), P. Yallayamma, Pothina alias P. Narasayamma (45), Y. Paidikonda (43), all belong to various areas of the city.

According to police, on September 4, one Datti Lakshmana Rao of Venkatarajapuram of Vizianagaram district approached the police saying that in 2003, he along with two others had purchased an extent of 1,146.13 square yards and 125.86 square yards land in Survey no.249/10 at Durga Nagar, Madhurawada. He also constructed a compound wall. Since then they have been in peaceful possession of property by paying property taxes, he said. He complained that the accused created a forged document for the land, as if they executed deed of partition into five unequal shares to an extent of 2,323 sq.yards. Based on that fraudulent document, the accused trespassed into the land, damaged part of the compound wall and constructed a thatched shed. He complained that the accused Ravi Kishore also erected a board stating that “This site belongs to J.A. Ravi Kishore”, apart from employing some labour and installed CCTV cameras.

Based on the complaint, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP-North) R. Ravi Sankar Reddy, registered a case and arrested the accused.