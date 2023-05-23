Five arrested in ganja smuggling case in Visakhapatnam

May 23, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Anandapuram police on Tuesday arrested five persons – Ch. Mohan Suryam (28), A. Prasad (34), P. Lovaraju (40), V. Raju Babu (31) and V. Suri Babu (27), all from Alluri Sitharama Raju district, who were allegedly trying to smuggle 1,000 kg ganja from Odisha to Tamil Nadu. The police said that the accused had procured the ganja from Suvapalli village of Odisha and bringing it to Visakhapatnam. Based on a tip-off, the police arrested them at Y-Junction Four more persons are yet to be arrested in the case.