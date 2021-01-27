Five arrested, ganja seized

The city police on Wednesday arrested three youth, all in their early 20s, for allegedly consuming ganja under PM Palem police station limits in the city.
The arrested were identified as P Ravi (20), B Jagadeesh (20) and A Nagarjuna (20), all from Madhurawada area.
Based on credible information, PM Palem police conducted raid at an isolated place near Bhagavan Das Colony in Madhurawada area and arrested the youth. Police seized two grams of ganja from them.
Since January 18 to 22, the city police booked nine cases and arrested 26 persons for smoking the contraband weed. Among the 26 persons who were arrested, 12 are below 25 years of age and eight are aged below 20 years.
The police said that smoking ganja would attract severe consequences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
In another case, the police arrested two persons V. Karuna Teja (28) from Vizianagaram and B Ravi Kumar (35) from Pendurthi, while they were allegedly transporting ganja on motorcycles at 80-foot road near Akkayyapalem area under IV Town police station limits here on Wednesdsay. The police seized 12 kg ganja from them.
